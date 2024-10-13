Stree 2 fever grips Garba: Women dance as Shraddha Kapoor’s iconic Stree!

The craze for ‘Stree 2’, the horror-comedy sequel starring Shraddha Kapoor, is sweeping the country—and even made its mark during the Garba festival! Released on August 15, 2024, this film has not only broken box office records but also stirred up a cultural wave, particularly among women, who are embracing its theme of empowerment.

As Navaratri kicked off, a unique scene caught everyone’s attention: a group of women dancing to Garba in traditional attire, but with a twist—they dressed up as “Stree,” the central character from the film.

Social media was flooded with clips from the festival, showing women dancing with posters and pamphlets that read “स्त्री” (Stree), in honor of Shraddha Kapoor’s character, a ghostly figure who has become an icon of both fear and feminine strength. The Instagram video capturing this moment went viral, demonstrating the huge impact the film has had on audiences far beyond the cinema halls.

The original ‘Stree’ (2018) made waves for its fresh take on the horror-comedy genre, blending supernatural thrills with social commentary. ‘Stree 2’ builds on that success and has taken it to new heights, with Shraddha Kapoor leading the charge as the mysterious and powerful Stree.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film stars a talented ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, who once again team up to face a terrifying supernatural foe—this time, a headless spirit known as Sarkata.

In ‘Stree 2’, the friends from Chanderi return to face new challenges as Sarkata terrorizes the town, abducting women in the dead of night. The plot mixes scares, comedy, and social messages in much the same way as the first film, but with even more ambition and a bigger scope. Fans and critics alike have praised the film for its witty dialogue, solid performances, and its deeper exploration of the empowerment of women.

On the box office front, ‘Stree 2’ is on fire. The film has grossed over ₹873.70 crore worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year and the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. Its success places it among the top-grossing Indian films of all time. Streaming platforms have also joined in the celebration, with the film currently available on Amazon Prime.