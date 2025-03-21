Divya Dutta on industry sexism: “Still a long way to go”

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta is known for her powerful performances, but she’s also unafraid to speak her mind. In a recent chat with IANS, the actress got real about gender disparity in the film industry, historical storytelling, and the exciting projects she has lined up.

Despite the industry evolving over the years, Divya believes Bollywood still has a male-dominated structure. “Yes, we are making strides towards equality, but there’s still a long way to go,” she admitted.

When it comes to historical films, she pointed out that the depth of female representation depends on the narrative. “If the story is about Rani Lakshmi Bai or Indira Gandhi, of course, they take center stage. But if it’s about Maharaj Sambhaji, naturally, the focus will be on him. It all depends on whose story is being told,” she explained.

Divya Dutta recently appeared in ‘Chhaava’, a historical drama where she plays Rajmata Sohra Bai. The ‘Veer-Zaara’ actress revealed that she was deeply impressed by the level of research that went into her character.

“When they offered me the role, they provided detailed sketches and historical accounts, which made it easier for me to immerse myself. The sets, costumes, and dialogues were all so well-executed—it truly felt like stepping back in time,” she shared. This marks her first full-fledged historical role, and she described the experience as “beautiful and immersive.”

The actress isn’t slowing down anytime soon! Up next, she’ll be seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Jimmy Shergill in an upcoming film. She’s also part of a biopic starring Neeraj Kabi, a web series, and two English films.