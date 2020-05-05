It comes as a no-brainer that Disha Patani is among the fittest actresses in the industry. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, everyone is confined to the four walls of their houses and are doing various activities to keep themselves busy and get through this in a good process. Disha also has her own ways to spend her days and gave us a sneak-peek into her off-screen life.

Disha shared, “I’ve had a lot of free time to myself, something that rarely happens because of shooting schedules and traveling around. I’m spending most of the time pampering my pets and apart from that I’m catching up on some movies.”

Disha also added how she is dedicating her time for fitness and shares, “I’m also doing my workouts at home and some basic dance routines to keep me occupied.”

View this post on Instagram #beyonce❤️ Choreography #brian🌸 #quarantinelife❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:58am PDT

The actress also shared more pictures of her pampering her pets, doing makeup, sharing some throwbacks and much more on her social media.

View this post on Instagram Keety and me @bellajasminegokukeety 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 16, 2020 at 12:53am PDT

With constant activity on her social media, Disha is also building her connection with the audiences by showing a little more of how her life is off-camera and one definitely enjoys it.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Radhe alongside Salman Khan followed by the sequel of Ek Villain.