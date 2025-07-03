Diljit Dosanjh silences ‘Border 2’ exit rumours with a BTS video

Amid swirling rumours and industry pressure, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has firmly signalled his continued involvement in the much-anticipated war drama ‘Border 2’.

On Wednesday, the artist took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s set.

In the video, Diljit is seen wearing an Indian Air Force uniform, with the stirring track “Sandese Aate Hain” from the original ‘Border’ playing in the background.

He simply captioned it, “Border 2” with a clapboard emoji.

The post comes at a tense time for the actor. Diljit has been facing heat for his collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Amir in his recent film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, which hit theatres on June 27.

Notably, the film did not release in India, likely due to diplomatic sensitivities following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The cross-border collaboration drew sharp criticism, especially from film industry bodies.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued a stern letter to the makers of ‘Border 2’, urging them to sever ties with Diljit. The letter expressed concern over the actor’s involvement and called it “deeply conflicting,” given his influence and the emotional weight of a project like ‘Border 2’.

The FWICE appealed to the producers to reconsider their association with Diljit “in the interest of national dignity.”

So far, the makers of ‘Border 2’, a production of Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, have not issued an official response to the letter.

‘Border 2’ is a sequel to the 1997 classic ‘Border’, which revolved around the 1971 India-Pakistan war and is still popular for its emotional storytelling and patriotic music.

This time, the directorial reins are in the hands of Anurag Singh. Alongside Diljit, the ensemble cast features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.