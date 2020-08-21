It’s been a while now since news of Dilip Kumar’s younger brothers Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan testing positive for COVID-19 surfaced on social media. According to reports, the duo were rushed to Lilavati Hospital after they complained of breathlessness on August 16 and were said to be critical. In a fresh development, Aslam Khan has passed away. He breathed his last at the Lilavati Hospital on Friday at the age of 88.

The hospital authorities confirmed the unfortunate news and told ANI, “Aslam had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease.”

Earlier, Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating Aslam and Ehsaan at Lilavati Hospital along with Cardiologist Nitin Gokhale, had told Hindustan Times, “They have been kept in ICU but we haven’t intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them.”

According to ETimes, both Ehsaan and Aslam were on non-invasive ventilator support ever since they were admitted to the hospital as the oxygen levels were low. Besides, they also had comorbidity issues like blood pressure and other age-related ailments.

“They are critical because of their age and comorbidities. Their vital organs are beginning to become a cause of concern,” the doctor was quoted saying to ETimes.

Meanwhile, Ehsaan, who was also admitted along with Aslam, continues to be critical.