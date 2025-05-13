‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ to Dil se salaam: Anil Kapoor pens tribute as Kohli retires from tests

Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor took a walk down memory lane after Virat Kohli announced of retiring from Test cricket.

The actor remembered meeting the cricket legend over a decade ago during a serendipitous moment—aboard a cruise ship—while his daughter-in-law-to-be, Anushka Sharma, was filming ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.

Sharing his emotions on Instagram, Anil Kapoor posted Virat Kohli retirement note and added his own warm recollection: “We met eleven years ago on a cruise when Anushka was shooting ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’. I still remember how warm, humble, and down-to-earth you were—it left a lasting impression on me.”

Kapoor, who is known for his own relentless energy and discipline in the film industry, couldn’t help but draw parallels between their respective journeys.

“Since then, I’ve been admiring you from afar—your discipline, passion, and the sheer joy and pride you’ve given us all,” he wrote. “Though we haven’t met again since, I’ve always been cheering for you.”

And cheer, the nation did—for 14 long years—as Virat Kohli wore the whites for India, often emerging as the spine of the team when others faltered.

His announcement came as a surprise to many, especially after a resurgence in 2023. But in typical Kohli fashion, the post was full of gratitude, introspection, and honesty.

“There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites,” Kohli wrote. “The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.” He went on to say that while stepping away wasn’t easy, it was “the right time.”

In numbers, Kohli’s legacy is cemented in gold: 123 Test matches, 9,230 runs, an average of 46.85, 30 centuries, and 31 fifties. He’s behind only three greats—Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar—in India’s all-time Test run charts. But it’s not just about numbers.

Kohli’s journey in whites is a saga of fierce comebacks, bold leadership, and unforgettable knocks.

Who can forget Adelaide 2012, where a young Virat struck his maiden Test century even as legends around him struggled? Or the fiery 2014-15 Australia tour where he belted 692 runs, taking on Mitchell Johnson and company head-on? The 2018 England redemption arc, where he silenced critics with 593 runs, remains a high point of modern Indian cricket storytelling.

As a Test captain, he was not just a tactician but a cultural force. He brought fitness and aggression to the forefront, instilling belief in younger players and pushing the team toward global dominance. Under his leadership, India reached the ICC World Test Championship final and won memorable series overseas.