Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara finally released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. However, within a few hours of its release, it was leaked online by Tamilrockers and many other websites that allow people to download pirated movies online. The surprising element is that the film is available on OTT and has been made free for all to watch in honour of the late actor.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the leaked version is available in HD quality.

Dil Bechara stars Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film, which released worldwide on Friday, has mostly got decent reviews. IMDB has given it 9.8 stars out of 10.

The film is all about celebrating a love saga of two star-crossed lovers. Although at some point, the film loses its string. However, it has managed to make people stick to it with its fine dialogues like ‘Let us just pretend I am not dying’. That line does become more than a filmi dialogue when Sushant Singh Rajput utters it at one point. It sounds eerie, is ironic given the sadness it exudes.

While fans have been swept away in emotions, the late actor’s industry colleagues, too, got nostalgic.

Several other Bollywood celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu paid tribute to the departed actor by watching the film.