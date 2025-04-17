Did Karan Johar use weight loss drugs? Here’s what he said

Karan Johar is no stranger to making headlines — be it for his films, fashion choices, or now, his striking transformation.

The celebrated filmmaker has been sporting a much leaner look lately, which, as expected, got the internet buzzing.

While fans applauded his glow-up, whispers about weight-loss drugs started doing the rounds. But KJo is here to shut that talk down.

In a recent Instagram Live session hosted under his popular #AskKJo series, Karan Johar decided to address the elephant in the room. And he did it with his signature sass and style. The live came just a day before the release of his much-anticipated film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, and among the many questions thrown his way, one stood out — “How did you lose so much weight?”

Without missing a beat, Karan responded, “That’s a lot of work, and it’s not medication like the rumor suggests.” He went on to share that he’s feeling better than ever. “I want to tell you I am in the pink of health. I’ve never felt happier, lighter on my feet. I’ve lost my weight the right way. I ideally wake up with a spring in my step, and I feel ready to work with new zest and zeal. So yeah, I love it,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Karan has opened up about his fitness journey. Back in March during the IIFA event, he mentioned that it was a mix of clean eating, regular exercise, and a focus on overall wellness that helped him achieve his goals.

“It’s about being healthy, eating well, exercising, and just doing your best to look good,” he had told reporters then.

The buzz around celebrity weight loss has been loud lately, especially with drugs like Ozempic becoming a hot topic in both Hollywood and Bollywood circles. The speculation around Karan intensified after his close friend Maheep Kapoor criticized the use of such medications on the Netflix show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, indirectly sparking conversations around KJo’s transformation.

On the work front, Karan is gearing up for the release of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, hitting theatres on April 18. This sequel to the 2019 war epic features Akshay Kumar reprising his role, alongside Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan in key roles. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film promises to bring more action, emotion, and patriotism to the big screen.