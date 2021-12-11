Dharmendra shares his life’s struggles on ‘IBD 2’

On Sunday’s special episode of “India’s Best Dancer 2”, the audience will come across Dharmendra to gift his personal watch to contestant Dibbay Das. The superstar is coming as the guest to the show along with Asha Parekh.

After seeing the performance of the same, besides giving the watch, he shares his story of struggle in the initial days of his career.

Dharmendra said: “Hard work can take you places. I have also struggled a lot in my life and continue to do so. In life, either you control your time or the time controls you. I was crazily passionate about cameras, and I still am, which is what drove me to overcome all difficulties.”

A performance will be served by contestant Dibbay Das and choreographer Pankaj Thapa on the song “Kitna Pyara Wada Hai”.

The contestant, who came up from Assam’s Silchar had a struggling life. He commenced his career being a delivery boy and is now part of the reality show.

The 86-year-old actor further asks Dibbay to focus on his work and move ahead in life.

“I’ve always lived from my heart, not from my mind. Also, there was a sense of responsibility when it came to my family. I never thought about being number 1 or number 2, I just wanted to do honest work. You too, Dibbay, should keep at it,” he advises.

“India’s Best Dancer 2” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With imports from IANS)