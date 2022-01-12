Dharmendra gets a booster shot for COVID-19 and encourages everyone to do the same

On Wednesday, veteran actor Dharmendra announced he received his second COVID-19 dose, a booster shot following the first dose.

Dharmendra shared a video of himself getting a booster shot, saying “Booster le raha hun, booster. Dard bhi nahi hua kuchh.” He also urged his fans to get vaccines.

“Friends, humble request please take the booster dose,” he tweeted alongside the video.

In addition to their first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, people can receive a booster dose to enhance protection. Currently, people over 60 with comorbid conditions are eligible for the vaccine, as well as health professionals and frontline workers.

Globally, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant of Coronavirus. In addition, the actor will next appear in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ along with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

(With inputs from ANI)