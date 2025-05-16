Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn & gang return for another laugh riot

Get ready to laugh till your sides hurt! The beloved ‘Dhamaal’ gang is back, and this time, they’re bringing the madness to Eid 2026. Titled ‘Dhamaal 4’, the fourth chapter in the hit comedy franchise promises another wild, wacky ride — and fans are already counting down the days.

Leading the chaos once again is Ajay Devgn, who seems to be embracing his funny bone with full flair. Joining him are series regulars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra — basically, a laugh riot in human form.

The ‘Dhamaal 4’ cast gets even bigger with the addition of Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

With a line-up like that, expect no dull moment.

Director Indra Kumar, who helmed all the previous films in the franchise, is back in the director’s chair, and he’s roped in a powerhouse production team.

The film is being backed by a long list of industry bigwigs, including Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

It’s the presentation of Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in collaboration with Devgn Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.

Filming is already in full swing. After wrapping up a major schedule in the scenic Malshej Ghat — a location that promises some breathtaking visuals amidst the madness — the cast and crew are now shooting in Mumbai.

While plot details are under wraps, if the past is anything to go by, we can expect a treasure hunt, heaps of mistaken identities, and absurd yet hilarious adventures.

Think car chases, flying wallets, fake maps, and probably someone falling into a manhole — again.

Jaaved Jaaferi had earlier teased fans about the upcoming instalment, calling the original 2007 film his favourite.

“They’re coming up with a fourth one,” he said in an earlier interview. “We’re going to start shooting sometime early next year.” And now that shooting is well underway, it’s safe to say the madness has officially begun.

For those new to the franchise — or needing a refresher — the ‘Dhamaal’ series kicked off in 2007 with a group of eccentric friends chasing hidden treasure. Its mix of slapstick comedy, zany dialogues, and lovable characters quickly turned it into a cult hit. It spawned two sequels, ‘Double Dhamaal’ (2011) and ‘Total Dhamaal’ (2019), the latter also starring Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor.