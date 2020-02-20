After sharing a glimpse of the characters, the makers of Devi has finally released the first look poster of the all-women short-film on Thursday. The movie has an ensemble star cast featuring Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.

Devi is Kajol and Shruti’s first short film ever and the movie was shot in just two days.

In the poster, one can see the mid-close-up shot of all the nine powerful women in a monochrome tone. The title of the film is written with red paint at the top of the poster.

Sharing the powerful poster on her official Instagram handle, Kajol wrote, “A tale of nine women navigating through an unusual sisterhood thrust upon them by circumstance. The teaser of our powerful short film drops on 24th February 2020 (sic).”

The film is written and directed by Priyanka Banerjee and produced by Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephen and Electric Apples Entertainment.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which she played the role of Tanaji Malusare’s feisty wife Savitribai Malusare and her husband Ajay Devgn played the titular role.

Kajol, who has earlier shared screen space with Neha Dhupia in the 2018 film Helicopter Eela, will co-star with Shruti Haasan for the first time.

Shruti Haasan has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. She has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others.

The teaser of the short-film is slated to release on February 24th, 2020.