Devendra Fadnavis responds to tax-free demand for ‘Chhaava’ as box office soars

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded to growing public demand for granting tax-free status to ‘Chhaava’, a period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The film, which has been receiving widespread acclaim, has sparked calls from various quarters, including film industry bodies, to make it more accessible to a larger audience.

Fadnavis acknowledged the appeal and praised the film’s historical accuracy, stating that he had received positive feedback.

“I am happy that a very good movie has been made on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While I have not watched it yet, I have heard from people that this film has not distorted history,” he said.

While Maharashtra removed the entertainment tax in 2017, the Devendra Fadnavis assured that there would be efforts to promote ‘Chhaava’ reach a wider audience. “We will see what best we can do,” he added.

Since its release on February 14, ‘Chhaava’ has been performing remarkably well at the box office. The historical epic, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark in domestic earnings.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the film raked in over ₹121.43 crore in its opening weekend alone, surpassing expectations and setting new benchmarks. Adarsh, taking to social media, described the film’s success as “phenomenal” and noted how it had ignited the box office with an impressive opening.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film brings to life the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a valiant warrior and strategist whose contributions to the Maratha empire remain significant in Indian history.

Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal has drawn widespread appreciation, with audiences and critics alike praising his powerful performance. The film also features Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

The demand for making ‘Chhaava’ tax-free has gained momentum, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) joining the appeal.

In a statement, FWICE emphasized that the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj deserves to reach to a broader audience and argued that tax exemption would make the film more accessible to viewers across Maharashtra and beyond.

Vicky Kaushal, in a recent interview, spoke about the immense responsibility of portraying such an iconic historical figure. He described the role as one of the most challenging in his career, requiring rigorous preparation and discipline.

“Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to it, it becomes very challenging because it’s not just a one-month commitment; it’s a commitment for one-and-a-half to two years,” Kaushal shared.