Delhi witnessed a ‘Game of Thrones’ as the results of the election were announced on Tuesday. The Aam Aadmi Party once again won a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections led by Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP party received a lot of love from people of Delhi and the party returned to power with a thumping majority, winning 62 out of a total of 70 seats. Arvind Kejriwal has received congratulatory messages from all the leaders, and Bollywood celebs have also taken to social media and congratulated him.

From Riteish Deshmukh to Swara Bhaskar and Gul Panag, many Bollywood celebs have shared messages on their social media accounts to congratulate the AAP and their chief Arvind Kejriwal for the massive victory.

Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Arvind Kejriwal. He wrote, “Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji .. Many congratulations on the huge mandate given to you & the @AamAadmiParty by the people of Delhi. May you continue to the good work Sir (sic).”

Swara Bhasker also wrote on Twitter, “Huge CONGRATULATIONS to You @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia @AtishiAAP @raghav_chadha @dilipkpandey @KhanAmanatullah and all other victorious Candidates and team of @AamAadmiParty #KaamKiRajneeti (sic).”

Urmila Matondkar, “Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal on sweeping victory against huge odds.Great to see victory of “काम की राजनीती”. It’s also a victory of people of #Delhi as they show that we need to vote on d basis of Development n Progress for Progessive India.Bravo #DelhiResults #AamAadmiParty (sic).”

Anubhav Sinha said, “KejriWall stays (sic).”

Gul Panag also wrote, “Congratulations @AamAadmiParty on a fantastic, clean campaign. In the face of grave provocation and polarisation, you stayed the course and fought this election on the basis of the work you did. Bravo (sic).”