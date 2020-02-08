On Saturday, Delhi is observing Elections 2020. Pink actress Taapsee Pannu and her family too cast their votes in Delhi. The actress flew down to her home city from Mumbai to exercise her right to vote.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself along with her family after casting vote. Sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote, “Pannu Parivaar’ has voted. Have you ? #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts (sic).” In the photo, the Pannu family is seen flaunting their inked fingers.

Taapsee took to her Instagram stories to share more sets of pictures.

Taapsee and her sister Shagun had flown down to Delhi from Mumbai. The two sisters live together in the city.

On the work front, the trailer of Taapsee’s upcoming film Thappad was released a few days ago.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film talks about domestic violence. The trailer received much appraise online.

After films like Mulk and Article 15, Thappad is another film by the director based on a social issue. Before Thappad, Taapsee and Anubhav worked together in Mulk.