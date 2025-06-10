Deepika Padukone shares how badminton influenced her life path

Deepika Padukone, widely known for her success in Bollywood, recently shared her deep-rooted connection with badminton—a sport that has shaped her life in more ways than one.

Growing up with badminton as a constant companion, Deepika has often credited the game for building her strength, focus, and discipline. Now, she’s taking that passion a step further.

Advertisement

On Instagram, Deepika posted a heartfelt photo with her father, Prakash Padukone, a badminton legend and former World No. 1, expressing how the sport has influenced her journey.

Advertisement

“As someone who grew up playing badminton, I’ve experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one’s life – physically, mentally, and emotionally,” she wrote.

The post was also a celebration of a significant milestone for the Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), an initiative she has been nurturing alongside her father. In just one year, PSB has set up over 75 coaching centres across 18 cities in India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

From bustling metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR to smaller cities such as Mysuru, Panipat, and Sangli, the school is steadily growing its footprint.

Deepika shared her vision through the initiative: “Through Padukone School of Badminton, we hope to bring the joy and discipline of badminton to people from all walks of life, and build a generation that is healthier, more focused, and inspired by sport.”

The mission of PSB is simple but powerful: “Badminton for All.” The academy is not just about producing champions; it’s about making the sport accessible to everyone—whether you’re a school kid, a working professional, or someone simply looking to stay active.

Backed by Deepika’s funding and guided by Prakash Padukone’s expertise, the academy has big plans. They aim to grow to 100 centres by the end of this year and reach 250 centres within three years.

More than just expanding locations, PSB is also committed to creating opportunities for future coaches. They have already trained over 100 coaches under a structured certification program.