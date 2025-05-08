Deepika Padukone on pregnancy complications, her daughter, and a director’s jibe

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their new bundle of joy, Dua Padukone Singh, in September of 2024. During her pregnancy, a section of internet users accused the actress of surrogacy or faking her pregnancy. Moreover, after revealing the name of their little bundle of joy, the couple faced criticism for giving her a non-Hindu name. Now, months later, the star has opened up on her complicated pregnancy journey and how they finalised on their daughter’s name.

Speaking with Marie Claire, Deepika Padukone opened up about her challenging pregnancy journey. “I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant.” Following their daughter’s birth in September, the couple finalised her name in November. Sharing the announcement, they wrote, “Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

Talking about naming their baby, Deepika revealed they wanted to take time to get it right. “I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she’s come into, allow her personality to start developing a little bit. It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us.” DP also revealed the anecdote that she texted Ranveer about the name in the middle of the night, while he was filming. “He said yes, and that was it.”

During the conversation, the ‘Pathaan’ actress also revealed a director’s jibe when she cancelled a meeting to look after Dua. Responding to her, the director remarked that she was taking motherhood ‘too seriously.’

On the work front, Deepika last appeared in Rohit Shetty’s ensemble film, ‘Singham Again.’ Moving ahead, she will appear in an extended cameo in SRK’s ‘King.’

