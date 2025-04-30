Deepika Padukone fans slam Jaideep Ahlawat for saying ‘she would steal Bhansali’s next script’

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently promoting his latest OTT release ‘Jewel Thief’ with Saif Ali Khan. The title also stars Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor in key roles. In a recent promotional interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ahlawat’s answer to a question has left the internet divided.

During the conversation, the interviewer probed the cast about what Deepika Padukone could face an accusation of stealing. While Nikita Dutta failed to answer, Jaideep Ahlawat gave a cheeky response. The ‘Paatal Lok’ actor replied, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next script. Before it goes to someone else.” Subsequently, Nikita burst into laughter, saying, “Only you have the guts to say this!”

Following this, a Redditor posted the clip on the platform, stirring a debate. Some users appreciated Ahlawat’s quirky response. “Gotta love a celeb saying his mind knowing he got nothing to lose from whom he offends.” On the other hand, several users slammed Jaideep Ahlawat, stating that he would never say so for a nepo kid. Digging a rabbit hole, the thread also culminated in a Deepika vs Alia debate.

A user slammed the actor, saying, “Cheeky Jaideep! But I don’t think DP needs to steal SLB’s script. SLB however, needs to rob a bank if he wants to make another movie though considering how many producers and financiers aren’t giving him any money.”

Another wrote, “It is easy to say such things about Deepika, Kangana, Priyanka. Coz they know no one is gonna come back at them with Pitchforks for doing so. But these people will never dare to say anything such about nepo kids. Coz they know how badly will they mess with network they are trying to create with industry biggies. Jaideep will never dare say such things about Kareena and Alia, who are notorious in getting offended when certain directors don’t offer them their project and lobby really hard to snatch someone else’s opportunity. KJo and Netflix ke saath kaam jo karna hain.” Meanwhile, several users dragged Alia Bhatt into the debate referencing her remark, “DP got 3, SLB has promised my 4!”

Notably, Deepika collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for three titles. These include ‘Ramleela,’ ‘Bajirao Mastaani,’ and ‘Padmaavat.’ All three films emerged as blockbusters.

Meanwhile, ‘Jewel Thief’ is currently streaming on Netflix.