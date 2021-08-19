Deepika Padukone doesn’t let her busy schedule to keep away from brand commitments

Even though her film schedule is extremely busy, Deepika Padukone is working around the clock to keep her brand commitments despite her packed schedule.

Deepika has been busy filming Pathan and recently wrapped up working on Shakun Batra’s next film while keeping up with her brand involvements. She was even spotted at a brand shoot, looking all charming.

Her schedule is filled with highly anticipated films including Mahabharata, Nag Ashwin’s pan Indian film with Prabhas, the Intern remake, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Shakun Batra’s next. In addition to acting for a multitude of prestigious brands, she is also the face of international brands.

It is undeniable that the actress is the “Indian Queen of International Endorsements”, serving as the first Indian global brand ambassador of major brands.