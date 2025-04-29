Deepika Padukone confirmed for extended cameo in SRK’s ‘King’: Report

Deepika Padukone has shared the screen with SRK multiple times after making her smashing debut opposite the star in ‘Om Shanti Om.’ Since then, the two have led several successful titles including ‘Chennai Express,’ ‘Happy New Year,’ and ‘Pathaan.’ Over the years, Deepika has emerged as one of the top stars of Bollywood with an enviable filmography. Recently, rumours surfaced that Deepika will once again star alongside SRK in ‘King.’ However, director Siddharth Anand questioned the rumours with a cryptic post. Now, as per a report, Deepika is confirmed to appear in the film.

Recently, several reports suggested that Deepika Padukone will have an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King.’ As per the word, she was going to appear as Suhana Khan’s mother in the film. Subsequently, Siddharth Anand posted a single word on social media- ‘False.’ This cast doubt over the reports. However, now, a source close to the development has confirmed the news to Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

The source revealed, “Shah Rukh Khan was always clear to have Deepika Padukone on board King. Initially, the dates were not matching as Deepika was taking time off to be with the newborn kid, and also hitting the gym to get back in shape. Due to a delay in schedules of King, the timelines aligned, and she is back on board the film.” Moreover, the report revealed that the names of several top actresses, including Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor, floated for the role. However, scheduling conflicts brought the role to Deepika.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)



Additionally, the source teased, “It’s 10 to 12 days of shoot for Deepika, making it more of an extended cameo. She will be shooting for her role in October. Apart from Deepika Padukone, team King has another impactful role in the film, which warrants the presence of a senior superstar like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, but there is no clarity on the status-quo of the same at this point of time.”

In related news, previously Bollywood Hungama stated that ‘King’ is facing postponement. A source told the portal, “Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan have made a film like Pathaan and the idea is to up the standards set by YRF Spy Universe film with King. Hence, Sid is getting all the things right on paper before taking the film on floors.”

Meanwhile, the title will also feature Abhishek Bachchan as the lead antagonist. The title will also star SRK’s daughter, Suhana. With Siddharth Anand at the helm, Sujoy Ghosh has penned the film.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ trailer delayed following Pahalgam attack: Report