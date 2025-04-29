Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ trailer delayed following Pahalgam attack: Report

The tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that resulted in the demise of at least 26 innocents has shaken the nation. Following this, several entertainment events and concerts have faced cancellation. Now, the trailer of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has been delayed. The decision comes after the tragic incident, respecting the current mood of netizens.

As per reports, the trailer of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ was going to launch this week. However, following the tragic attack, it is facing postponement. Reportedly, the makers feel that the time is not appropriate to release the trailer at the moment. Moreover, recently, Aamir also skipped the screening of his re-released ‘Andaz Apna Apna.’ The actor revealed that the current incident left him in ‘no state’ to go to the screening.

The upcoming film is going to be like a sequel to his blockbuster, ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ which dealt with the subject of dyslexia. Meanwhile, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will tackle the subject of Down Syndrome. In the first film, Aamir played the role of a supportive teacher. He is there for his students and always pushes them to break boundaries. However, his character in the upcoming release is nothing like Ram Shankar Nikumbh.

Recently, the actor opened up about his character from the film. “This time I play Gulshan—a man who is the complete opposite of Nikumbh. He’s brash, politically incorrect, and insults everyone. He fights with his wife, his mother, and even beats up his senior coach. He’s a basketball coach with deep-rooted internal issues. The story is about how he transforms through his interactions with people on the spectrum, and learns what it means to be truly human.”

Aamir also revealed that ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is based on the Spanish sports comedy ‘Champions.’ The film chronicles the story of a disgraced basketball coach assigned to train a team of players with intellectual disabilities.

Apart from Aamir, the film will feature Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary among others.

