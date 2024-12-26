Deepika and Ranveer celebrate first Christmas with daughter Dua

Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, marked a milestone this Christmas—celebrating their first festive season with their newborn daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

Born in September 2024, Dua has already brought an abundance of joy to her parents’ lives, making this holiday season particularly special for the family.

On December 25, 2024, Deepika shared a heartwarming glimpse of their family Christmas celebration on Instagram. The post featured a close-up of their Christmas tree, beautifully adorned with three personalized baubles, each engraved with the names of the family members: Ranveer, Deepika, and Dua.

Deepika’s caption was a simple yet emotional reflection of the moment: “My heart is full”.

Earlier in the week, the couple had another moment of joy as they introduced their daughter to the world. For months, fans and media had been eager to catch a glimpse of the little one, but Deepika and Ranveer had kept her images private, choosing to share them only when they felt the time was right.

In a rare and gracious gesture, they invited paparazzi to their home, requesting that no photos be taken during the visit to respect their daughter’s privacy.

The couple had already shared their daughter’s name, Dua Padukone Singh, during the Diwali celebrations. They explained the significance of her name, revealing that “Dua” means “prayer,” as she is “the answer to our prayers.”

Deepika and Ranveer expressed how their hearts are full of love and gratitude for their little one, further deepening the connection with their fans.

The couple’s journey into parenthood began on September 8, 2024, when they welcomed Dua into the world.

In addition to their personal milestones, Deepika and Ranveer are also making waves professionally. The two recently reunited on-screen for Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated film ‘Singham Again’. Deepika plays the role of Shakti Shetty, also known as Lady Singham, while Ranveer reprises his role as the charismatic cop from ‘Simmba’ (2018).

Ranveer also has several exciting projects lined up, including an action-packed film directed by Aditya Dhar and the highly anticipated ‘Don 3’ directed by Farhan Akhtar.