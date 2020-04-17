Hrithik Roshan’s former sister-in-law and Sussanne Khan’s sister, Farah Khan Ali, has tested negative for Coronavirus. However, she will be in quarantine until April 29. A few days back, Farah took to her official Twitter handle to share the news that an in-house member had tested positive for coronavirus. Due to which, the entire family had to undergo tests and will be staying in isolation as a precaution.

Farah on Thursday took to her Twitter handle to share that she has been tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. She posted a series of Tweets and expressed a sigh of relief.

She Tweeted, “ALL NEGATIVE. Yay yay yay . #covidtesting.”

“God is great Folded hands May the ones who have this virus heal soon and recover. May the ones who go to work everyday trying to save the ones who have the virus be protected. May GOD HEAL OUR PLANET.”

“You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless . Happiness is contagious.”

Farah is a jewellery designer by profession. Even though she has tested negative, Farah has been advised to be in quarantine.

“Will be quarantined until 29th April 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass.”

Earlier, Farah had tweeted that she had reported Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s Rangoli Chandel’s account for targeting a specific community, post which Rangoli’s account has been suspended.