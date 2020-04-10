Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in home quarantine along with her husband. She is doing every bit to spread awareness and help others in every possible way. The actress, recently, took to her official Instagram handle and shared names and stories of four brave women who went out of their way to help others during the Coronavirus outbreak. The actress rewarded them with USD 100,000 in order to appreciate their efforts.

The actress began the live saying, “How you all doing? This is a crazy time in the world. I have just realised I am actually really punctual as I realised at 3’o clock as I was to do this live at 3.”

The Sky Is Pink actress shared the stories of four women and said, “Thank you everyone for nominating such incredible women who are rising above the challenges of today to help others. This week, @bonvivspikedseltzer and I are shining light on 4 women who are truly going above and beyond to make a difference on the front lines.” She further introduced the four women Emily, Jo, Jaya and Jenny, “Everyone, please meet… Emily, an APRN working in the ER every day, helping those in need, while also choosing to live apart from her family to keep them safe,” she said.

“Jo, who works at a long-term care facility caring for patients and offering them companionship. Jaya, who has generously donated her time and money to help get N95 masks to those on the frontlines. Jenny, thank you for starting your #FeedingHeroes initiative to provide meals to healthcare workers on the front lines. We applaud you and commemorate you. Much love. #TogetherWomenRise,” she added.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are one of those celebs who have extended their support and donated their part to various charity organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to fight Coronavirus across the globe.