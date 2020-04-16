Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is doing their bit to help the people and spread awareness about the pandemic. Bollywood stars are also in the same league and making constant efforts to create awareness among the people. Apart from financial help, they are working on new initiatives to keep their fans entertained and at the same time interact with them. Kartik Aaryan has also taken such an initiative.

Recently, Love Aaj Kal actor began his online show Koki Poochega wherein he interviews common people or coronavirus warriors to spread awareness amidst the pandemic. And among those who are very impressed by his efforts is his sister Kritika Tiwari who is a doctor by profession. She penned a heartfelt note for her brother on her Instagram account.

Sharing a teaser of Kartik’s new show and several pictures and videos of the actor’s work from home on Instagram, she wrote, “Dear Koki. I cannot count the number of times you’ve made me feel proud of you. Here’s one more added to that long list! “KOKI POOCHEGA” what an epic initiative! Love the show and i’m so proud of the thought and hard work you’ve put into it.”

She also complained about the actor for not spending enough time with her. She wrote, “It’s annoying how you don’t have time for me , even though we’re home, because you’re so busy working all the time.. But then that constant smile on your face while you’re at it tells me how much you love your work. Makes me happy seeing you occupied day in and day out so you could make good use of your talents at a time like this.”

But, finally, she lauded the efforts of the actor and praised him. “Even though you’re not at the forefront of this fight, you’re doing what you can as an actor. Every bit counts. I hope your efforts not only spread awareness but also inspire people to do their bit against corona.”

Kartik has contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund and also shared a monologue to spread awareness against the COVID-19 spread.