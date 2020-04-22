Coronavirus outbreak is still making its way and doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Everyone is doing their bit to help and combat the deadly virus. B-town is making every possible help for the needy. Several celebs have been doing financial help and contributing towards the society.

Apart from financial help, these stars are providing corona warriors with essential items too. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan gave his four-storied office space to make a quarantine facility. Sonu Sood also offered his hotel in the city for the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, for stay.

And now, Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for on-duty policemen to rest and have meals amidst the pandemic. Recently, Mumbai Police took to her Twitter handle to share the news and thanking the filmmaker for his kind gesture.

“#RohitShetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for our on-duty #CovidWarriors to rest, shower & change with arrangements for breakfast & dinner.

“We thank him for this kind gesture and for helping us in #TakingOnCorona and keeping Mumbai safe,” read the tweet from Mumbai Police.

Rohit Shetty had previously contributed Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in order to support the daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 590 in the country and the number of cases have climbed to 18,601.