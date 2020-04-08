Joining the bandwagon of celebrities who are doing their bit to combat and help the people during the Coronavirus pandemic, Aamir Khan has donated to the PM CARES Fund and the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund. In addition to this, the superstar will also be extending support to the daily wage workers who were employed in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details about Khan’s donations. He wrote, “Aamir Khan donates to… #PMCares #Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, Extended support to the daily wage workers of his forthcoming film #LaalSinghChaddha (sic).”

On Wednesday, actor Varun Dhawan, in addition to his contribution, announced plans to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals. Sharing it to his official Instagram handle, Varun wrote, “This is a long battle and we have to fight it together. Finding solutions is the only way forward (sic).”

Many other Bollywood actors including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal have donated to the PM-CARES Fund to help the government in fighting the battle against the novel coronavirus.

With 773 new cases of COVID-19 and ten deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 5,194, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday.