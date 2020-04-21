Coronavirus scare is at its peak with no sign of it coming to an end anytime soon. Amidst all this, many are coming up with new songs to encourage the citizens and lower their mental stress. Recently, Salman Khan also came with a special song “Pyaar Karona” to motivate his fans on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in India.

The song which was sung by the Ek Tha Tiger star spoke about the precautions people must take in this crisis situation. He also emphasised that people shouldn’t lose hope at the moment and should stay strong and stay safe.

Ever since Salman Khan star has released the song, the social media has been going crazy over the superstar’s song and his love for the country.

After listening to the song, Salman’s dear friend and actor Shah Rukh Khan, who had started an interactive session with his fans on Twitter, was also quizzed about Salman’s new song. Keeping with the trajectory of giving witty replies, King Khan sang praises for Salman and his song but in an amusing way as he called the latter a kamaal ka singer.

Shah Rukh tweeted, “Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai (Sic).”

Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai… https://t.co/iIvEaY1srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Now, fans are waiting for Salman’s reply about SRK’S reaction to his song.

To note, SRK and Salman’s friendship has been one of the most talked about equations both off and onscreen. While the two stars were said to be at loggerheads for quite some time post their brawl in 2008, the Khans buried the hatchet after a couple of years and have been going strong with their friendship ever since.