Amidst the novel Coronavirus pandemic, our frontline workers are constantly working day and night to contain the spread of the deadly virus and cure patients. To help those workers, several people have stepped forward. Bollywood celebs are also among them who have come forward and made generous donations in every possible way.

Recently, the actor Farhan Akhtar joined the bandwagon and donated 1,000 PPE kits to government hospitals for helping healthcare workers fighting the novel coronavirus.

Sharing a video on his official Instagram handle, Farhan announced his donation and also urged others to join in and donate as many PPE kits as they can. The actor further said that he will personally thank every contributor either through a post, recorded video or video call.

Alongside the video, he wrote, “Help our COVID 19 warriors..It is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19. I am personally donating 1000 PPE kits and have partnered with @tring.india to raise funds for more PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff (sic).”

Recently, the actor also joined the ‘I For India’ concert aimed at raising funds to help the frontline warriors. As per report, the digital concert has managed to raise more than Rs 52 crores. ‘I For India’ was initiated by Farhan’s sister, Zoya Akhtar and filmmaker Karan Johar.