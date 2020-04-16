Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, B-town has been requesting people to stay indoors and keep themselves safe. A day before, many places including the Bandra station in Mumbai witnessed a heavy footfall of migrants who wanted to return to their natives amidst the lockdown. This had created a lot of chaos among the people.

Seeing the situation, Salman Khan, once again urged his fans to stay at home to help prevent the further spread of the novel Coronavirus. The actor shared a long video in which he talked to his fans about why it is important to stay home and follow the government’s instructions.

He said that it was not the show but ‘zindagi ka Bigg Boss’. He added that he had come to his farmhouse for a two-day ‘chutti’, but the novel coronavirus has done everyone’s ‘chutti’.

Talking about the importance of wearing a mask, the Dabangg actor shared an incident that happened with one of his friends who went to a nearby market to buy ration for the people staying at Salman’s farmhouse. The actor said that the friend was stopped by police on the streets and he took off his mask to talk to the policeman, which enraged the man on duty who then asked him to put it back. When he got back home, even Salman told him that it was a bad call to remove the mask.

Salman Khan also seemed to have given his fans watching the video an earful and questioned the people for not listening to the government. He also said if people would have had followed the instructions, the lockdown would have come to an end and if people stayed home, they wouldn’t have got beaten up by the police.

He said that it was because of the people who stepped out of their homes in groups for no reason, the Coronavirus has got worse in India, while China is already out of the bad phase.

The actor also highlighted how everyone has been doing their duties in such difficult times and that those working on the frontline by putting their life in danger, might also get this virus, but are still working so that they can stop the Coronavirus.

He added, “If you want to pray, do it at your home. Why do you want to put the lives of your family members in danger?”

On Wednesday, Salman Khan shared a photo of two men, of different religion, praying while sitting at their respective balconies. He wrote, “Setting examples.”

Salman has been creating awareness about the novel Coronavirus on social media. The actor is currently in quarantine at his Panvel farmhouse with his family members.