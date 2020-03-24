Seeing the ongoing crisis, the entire planet is under lockdown. B-town celebs are also under self-isolation and are spending time with their families. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is also under self-isolation amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. She had moved to the US a few months ago and is currently a student at New York University.

As the entire planet is suffering from the crisis and is under lockdown, Suhana too has locked herself behind the doors. While it is unclear if she’s at the dorm of the university or staying over with a friend, Suhana took to her official Instagram handle and revealed her quarantine activities. She revealed that she has Meryl Streep for company.

Suhana is not literally in the same room as the Academy Award-winner. However, Suhana took to her Instagram stories and revealed she is watching a Meryl Streep movie during the lockdown. With the lights switched off, it is hard to tell if she’s watching the movie by herself or with her friends by her side.

As for her career, Suhana has already made her acting debut with the short film Grey Part of Blue. The English movie gave fans a glimpse of Suhana’s remarkable acting skills.