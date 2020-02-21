Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan on Friday celebrated the shooting wrap-up of his upcoming comedy film Coolie No 1.

A day back, Sara Ali Khan called it a wrap of Coolie No 1 and shared photos on social media to celebrate. However, her co-actor, Varun Dhawan opted for a different route to celebrate the end of the shooting of Coolie No 1 in Goa. As the film’s shoot is complete, Varun decided to break his diet and relish his favourite breakfast.

Varun took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture in which he can be seen sporting a pair of shorts while sitting by the side of the balcony. In the photo, the Coolie No 1 star is seen excited to relish and binge on chocolate pancakes with bananas over it along with watermelon juice.

Varun seemed to be happy about the wrap of Coolie No 1 and called it the most hilarious film of his career so far. Not just this, Varun was seen binging on some series on his laptop while gorging on his favourite breakfast.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Pancake Friday ek number breakfast Just wrapped filming for #coolieno1 which is the funniest film i have ever been a part of and decided to celebrate like this (sic).”

Later, more photos of Sara and Varun came with the crew while posing on the beach and calling it a wrap on Coolie No 1.

Meanwhile, a day back, Varun had shared a super cool photo with his dad and filmmaker David Dhawan. In the photo, Varun was seen sitting behind his dad on an ATV while roaming on a beach in Goa.

View this post on Instagram Daddy cool 😎 #coolieno1 🎥 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Feb 19, 2020 at 5:09am PST

Coolie No 1 is a remake of 1995 comedy that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Apart from Varun and Sara, Coolie No 1 stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajat Rawail and others. It is helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It is slated to be released on May 1, 2020.