Taapsee Pannu seems to be very attached to late actor Rishi Kapoor, who died last month after a two-year battle with leukemia. The actress, who worked with Kapoor in Mulk and Chashme Baddoor, recently opened up on his “unrevealed” personality. The actress has said that he had a side to his personality that most people weren’t aware about.

In an interview with India Today, Taapsee said, “Most know him as a hot-blooded Punjabi man, which he was. But you have to spend time with him to know the other side. I had the fortune in Mulk. His compliments sounded like he’s scolding you, but that’s how it is. I could connect with it.”

The actress further opened up on his death and said, “It’s a feeling of disbelief, maybe when I don’t see him at industry parties eventually it will seep in, but right now it hasn’t. I didn’t see it coming. He messaged me for Thappad, it’s unbelievable right now that he’s gone. I’m lucky to have sat down and talked to him beyond films, he’s a brilliant storyteller. And I will always cherish those memories.”

Taapsee has paid tribute to veteran actor by sharing a heartfelt note. Sharing a still of the two of them hugging in Mulk, she’d written, “My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn’t help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being ‘brutally’ honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I’m sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our faces (sic).”

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk saw Kapoor playing a Muslim man trying to defend his family’s honour after one of them gets involved in terrorism. Taapsee played a lawyer.