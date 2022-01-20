A complex web of relationships entangles Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya in ‘Gehraiyaan’

The trailer for the upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’ released on Thursday shows a complex and intense inter-human relationship.

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa star in the Amazon Original Movie “Gehraiyaan” directed by Shakun Batra, with Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Deepika said: “Alisha, my character in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters’ struggles and arcs are real, raw, and relatable.”

Shakun Batra is truly a master of dealing with human emotion when it comes to relationships, according to the actress.

“In a manner, this seems like coming back home to me,” Siddhant Chaturvedi said.

He added: “I feel there is a little bit of Zain in all of us. His ambition, aspiration, passion for his dreams, and his struggles when faced with tough choices are all extremely relatable.”

The movie, which is being co-produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, will debut exclusively on Prime Video on February 11, 2022, in more than 240 countries around the world.

During the filming of Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday recalled: “Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There’s a certain realness to the story of Gehraiyaan; while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones’ path.”

It appears that Tia has been one of Shekun Batra’s favorite characters to play and the way the director dealt with each character’s modalities and brought out the best in each of us is amazing.

Actor Dhairya Karwa added: “It is every actor’s dream to have their work reach out to the widest possible audience. The experience of working with such a talented cast and creators is one that I will cherish forever. I look forward to how the viewers react to the movie.”