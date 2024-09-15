CM Eknath Shinde’s Ganapati bash hosts Bollywood: See who came

In a grand display of festivity and unity, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomed a dazzling array of Bollywood stars, dignitaries, and international diplomats to his residence for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The event, held at Shinde’s Varsha Bungalow, was a vibrant mix of culture, tradition, and high-profile glamour.

The evening saw Bollywood luminaries like veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who graced the occasion with her granddaughter Zanai. Asha Bhosle, renowned for her melodious voice, was seen wearing an elegant sari, fitting for the festive spirit. The celebration also attracted other notable personalities from the film industry including Shilpa Shetty, who dazzled in a green and pink sari, and actor Jeetendra, who attended with his son Tusshar Kapoor. Jeetendra opted for traditional attire, while Tusshar went for a more casual look with a shirt and trousers.

Adding to the star-studded list were actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi, known for her roles in Bollywood blockbusters, wore a beautiful salwar suit, while Zaheer sported a floral shirt paired with white pants. The couple was seen joyfully interacting with the media.

Advertisement

Director Rohit Shetty was also in attendance, opting for a classic white kurta pyjama complemented by a black Nehru jacket. The evening saw the presence of R. Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Bollywood icon Salman Khan. Divya Khosla Kumar made a striking appearance in a red sari, adding to the event’s splendor. Sanjay Dutt, another major figure in the industry, arrived in a white kurta and black salwar, blending tradition with elegance.

The celebration was not just a Bollywood affair. It also had a significant international presence, with ambassadors from various countries joining in the Ganesh Aarti. CM Eknath Shinde took to social media to share the excitement, noting the participation of diplomats from Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, USA, Yemen, South Korea, Chile, China, Mexico, Germany, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Bahrain, and Belarus. The hosts treated the guests to a traditional Maharashtrian feast, featuring delicacies like steamed modaks.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which started on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi, is a ten-day celebration of Lord Ganesha. Known as Vinayak Chaturthi, this festival sees worship of the god whom people consider the remover of obstacles and the god of new beginnings. Devotees across India and around the world participate in this joyous occasion by welcoming Ganesh idols into their homes, offering prayers, and visiting elaborately decorated pandals.