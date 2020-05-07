Renowned cinematographer Nadeem Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, on Monday, after he fell from the stairs and suffered injuries to head, shoulder and chest. Post it, he has undergone brain surgery. Nadeem Khan is the son of famous Hindi novelist and scriptwriter Rahi Masoom Raza.

In a conversation with a media agency, Nadeem Khan’s wife Parvati, who is a singer by profession said, “We have been in the lockdown for the last two months and just a night before we stepped out of our house and while we were getting down he fell from the building staircase and started bleeding. We immediately rushed him to the hospital. He has been admitted to the hospital, he is in the ICU. He has undergone brain surgery. The next 48 hours are critical. We are praying and hoping he will be fine.”

Meanwhile, Veteran actor Raza Murad, who is the cinematographer’s family friend, told Indian Express, “Nadeem Khan had an issue where he could not balance his body. I don’t know the medical term for it, but he has been suffering for a while now. He slipped on the staircase of his building and fractured his collarbone and rib cage. He is in ICU because there is internal bleeding in his brain and chest. He is at Lilavati Hospital.”

Nadeem Khan has been a cinematographer in more than 40 films such as Disco Dancer, Zamana, Aandhi-Toofan, Aag Hi Aag, King Uncle and Gunaah.

He has also directed a film titled Tirchhi Topiwale (1998) starring Chunky Pandey, Inder Kumar and Monica Bedi.