Chunky Panday celebrates birthday on ‘Housefull 5’ set

Chunky Panday recently celebrated his birthday in a memorable way—right on the set of ‘Housefull 5’, alongside his co-stars Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and others.

Instead of a quiet celebration, the Bollywood veteran found himself surrounded by the cast and crew of the upcoming comedy film, turning his birthday into a joyous occasion filled with laughter, fun, and sweet moments.

The 61-year-old actor shared a glimpse of the birthday festivities on his Instagram account, giving fans a peek into how the day unfolded. In a short video clip, Chunky is standing proudly in front of a beautifully decorated cake, with the film’s team around him.

The group included familiar faces such as Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Nikitin Dheer, and the film’s director, Tarun Mansukhani.

In another picture, Chunky’s room had been decorated with a “Happy Birthday” banner, and a cake sat on his bed. Chunky captioned the post with a playful note: “A Birthday at Sea! The night of the 26th, guess who cut the cake and fed my face. #housefull5.”

The setting of the birthday celebrations was particularly unique, as they are filming ‘Housefull 5’ entirely aboard a cruise ship, a first for any Hindi cinema franchise.

The film is directorial of Tarun Mansukhani and promises to bring even more fun and laughter to audiences, following in the footsteps of the previous installments.

Chunky Panday’s career, which began in the late 1980s, has spanned over three decades. Although he experienced a lull in his career during the mid-1990s, particularly after his lead roles in Hindi cinema became less successful, he found a second wind in Bangladeshi cinema, where he achieved considerable success.

Since 2003, Chunky Panday has made a name for himself as a beloved character actor in Bollywood, known for his comedic timing and quirky roles.