Prateik Babbar, who was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, seems to be a little worried about the ongoing situation in his personal life. By personal life, we mean that Prateik’s marriage to Bollywood producer Sanya Sagar seems to be in trouble.

Don’t believe us? As per reports, the couple has been living separately for the past couple of weeks. After dating for two years, Prateik, who is the son of veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil, and Sanya, daughter of BSP leader Pawan Sagar, got married in January 2019 in Lucknow at a private ceremony. As Prateik’s mother Smita Patil was from Maharashtra, the wedding was held in the traditional Maharashtrian style.

Not just this, but the duo has unfollowed each other on their Instagram handles and also deleted their pictures together from their respective handles. The report further stated that Sanya was absent from Prateik’s family gatherings and functions and neither was Prateik invited to Sanya’s play Julius Caesar. Sanya portrayed the role of Portia in the play.

Speaking on this, the actor has refuted all the speculations of the separation and said that everything is fine between them.

On the work front, Prateik was last seen in Rajinikanth and Suniel Shetty starrer Darbar, Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. He will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s multistarrer gangster flick Mumbai Saga co-starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rohit Roy and Gulshan Grover, among others.