Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha are all set to share screen space in their upcoming film Chhalaang. The duo, while gearing for the film has shared an adorable and motivating video for the students who are appearing for their exams across the country.

Sharing the clip on his official Twitter handle, Rao wrote, “All the Best to every student appearing for their exams! Take this Chhalaang with your best efforts & Don’t Take Stress! @NushratBharucha @ChhalaangFilm (sic).”

Take this Chhalaang with your best efforts & Don’t Take Stress!@NushratBharucha ⁦@ChhalaangFilm⁩ pic.twitter.com/R99agqZN71 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 6, 2020

In the fun video, the duo addresses the stress that each student undergoes and also, shares certain tips for them to cope up with the stress, easy-learning and motivate each of them to go ‘Chahalaang’ it, as we say it!

Going by the film’s posters which were released earlier and also featured school students in them looks like kids play a prominent role in the film’s story and through this video message, both actors are motivating all students for the ongoing exams.

Set against the backdrop of Haryana, actor Rajkummar plays a PT master, named Montu, in a semi-government funded school, with Nushrat Bharucha as Neelu, his love interest. Interestingly, Chhalaang will be Rajkummar Rao’s fifth collaboration with the National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta and second collaboration with Nushrat Bharucha after Love Sex Aur Dhoka.

Chhalaang is directed by Hansal Mehta, produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. The film releases on 12 June 2020.