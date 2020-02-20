After sharing the first look of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi from film Chehre, the makers on Thursday dropped the first look of Annu Kapoor from the film. Annu Kapoor can be seen sitting on a couch donning a maroon turban, sweater and a brown blazer, and staring off in some direction.

Sharing the same on his official Twitter handle, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#FirstLook: #AnnuKapoor in #Chehre… Stars #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi… Directed by Rumi Jafry… Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd… 17 July 2020 release (sic).”

Apart from Kapoor, Big B and Emraan, Chehre also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, and Raghubir Yadav. It is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

In January, the makers of Chehre released a still featuring both Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

The film is all set to release on 17 July.