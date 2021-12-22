Celebrities made birthday wishes for Govinda

Famous actor Govinda, who achieved being a loved comic hero, turned 58 this Tuesday. Many friends and fellow members of the Bollywood film industry wished him a very happy birthday on social media. Shilpa Shetty posted a video on her Instagram Story which showed her dancing with Govinda. She wrote, “A very Happy Birthday, @govinda_herono1. Itni khushi…se aap dance karte ho ke uth ke naachna compulsory ho jaata hai! May you always have a reason to smile, dance, and be happy.”

Shatrugan Sinha posted an image of him with Govinda taking to his Twitter handle.

Further, he penned, “Happy birthday wishes for a complete actor, entertainer of the highest order, our favorite #Govinda. Wishing you a happy, healthy long life ahead.”

Karisma Kapoor posted on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Wishing you the most amazing birthday and a year full of joy.”

Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture of them and captioned, “Dear @govinda_herono1 Ji, you are not only well known for your dance but also for your multi-faceted skillset including drama, action, romance, and most Important comedy. With every new role, you have created a special place in everyone’s heart with your acting. Today on this special day I wish you a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead!”

Govinda has done more than 165 films over three decades.

(With inputs from ANI)