Celebrities who embraced parenthood during COVID 19

While we are all head over heels with celebrities, here is a throwback to the time when our social media handles were flooded with the “pandemic baby boom”.

Well, take a sneak into of few of the famous couples who had announced an addition to the family and we can’t stop admiring the little bundles of joy. Let’s take a peep into the lives of these celebrities and how wonderfully they have spent their quarantine time with their loved ones.

1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi

World-famous cricketer Virat Kholi and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their beautiful baby girl on 11th January 2021. Keeping the newborn’s privacy intact, they revealed the baby’s name, Vamika on February 1, 2021, through a post on their Instagram handles. The two got hitched on December 11, 2017.



2. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra were blessed with a baby girl Samisha on February 15, 2020, via surrogacy. The couple was trying for their second child for the last five years and is also proud parents to 7-year-old Viaan. Shilpa and Raj were married on November 22, 2009. The duo is now very happy and loves to spend time with their kids.



3. Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershburg

Kalki Koechlin gave birth to this adorable baby girl with her Israeli pianist boyfriend Guy Hershburg through water-birth delivery on February 7, 2020. She took to her Instagram handle to make it official. Kalki chose the water-delivery method and any gender-neutral name for her child, Sappho.

4. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic, model girlfriend of the famous cricketer Hardik Pandey/Pandya gave birth to a baby boy, Agastya on July 30, 2020. Hardik took to his Instagram page to announce the arrival of their baby. The two exchanged vows on November 31, 2020, at a private ceremony and it was the first time they also made it official that they were expecting their first child.

5. Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal



Mandira Bedi and director-producer Raj Kaushal got married on February 14, 1999. The duo had their first child Vir in 2011. Mandira and Raj adopted a 4-year-old girl after a long wait on July 28, 2020, and named her Tara Bedi which they announced on Instagram. Little Tara is the star of the family.

6. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Our very own Bebo, Kareena Kapoor, and the nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan got hitched on October 16, 2012. The two are adorable parents of the 4-year-old boy, Taimur. Katrina gave birth to her second son, Jehangir on February 21, 2021. Well, there is no doubt that he is as cute as big brother Taimur.



7. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Anita, the famous television and film star and also the wife of businessman Rohit Reddy gave birth to a baby boy, Aaravv on February 9, 2021, and made it official through their Instagram handle. The couple got hitched on October 14, 2013 and the duo loves spending their time with the newborn.