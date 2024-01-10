Celebrate Hrithik Roshan’s birthday with his top 5 iconic films

As Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan marks his 50th birthday today, fans worldwide pour in wishes for the charismatic actor. In celebration of his milestone, let’s revisit the top five films that have solidified Hrithik’s legacy in the Indian film industry.

1. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000):

Hrithik’s debut film not only launched him as the “Greek God” of Bollywood but also garnered him critical acclaim. The romantic thriller, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, showcased his versatile acting skills and dance prowess.

2. Koi… Mil Gaya (2003):

A sci-fi film that marked a significant shift in Hrithik’s career, portraying Rohit Mehra, a character with special needs. His stellar performance and the film’s unique storyline earned him accolades, including numerous awards.

3. Dhoom 2 (2006):

In this high-octane action thriller, Hrithik’s portrayal of the master thief Aryan Singh, showcased his suave and stylish side. His chemistry with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added an extra layer of allure to the film.

4. Jodhaa Akbar (2008):

Venturing into historical drama, Hrithik essayed the role of Emperor Akbar with regal finesse. His on-screen chemistry with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the film’s grandeur earned him widespread acclaim.

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011):

Hrithik displayed his versatility in this coming-of-age film, portraying the character of Arjun. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, explored friendship, love, and self-discovery and showcased Hrithik in a more nuanced role.

As Hrithik Roshan enters the golden phase of his life, these films stand as a testament to his acting prowess and the diverse roles he has effortlessly brought to life on the silver screen. Fans worldwide continue to shower him with love, eagerly anticipating his next cinematic ventures. Happy Birthday, Hrithik!

