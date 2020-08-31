It’s been more than a week now since the CBI took over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and is probing the same. In the latest developments, the CBI has been grilling Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, among others. Now, reports have been surfacing all over the social media that the central probe agency is not satisfied with the answers given by Rhea to a few of their questions.

According to Mid-day, a source from the CBI shared that the agency isn’t satisfied with the answers Rhea gave to a few of their questions. The source further added that the CBI wants to know more about the final hours leading up to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The CBI source told Mid-day that Rhea was asked more than 50 questions. But, they want specific answers to two particular questions. They want to know if she broke up with Sushant on June 8. If yes, then what was the reason for their breakup? The CBI source also shared that the officials aren’t happy with the answers the actress gave for both.

Apart from that, the CBI also wants to know why Rhea didn’t check up on the late actors’ health from June 8 to June 14. She shared that Sushant had checked up on her through her brother Showik Chakraborty.

The source added that Rhea was also questioned about the Europe trip she and Sushant took last year, alongwith Showik and the expenses incurred during that trip. According to Mid-day, a CBI official said, “While interrogating Rhea, her brother Shouwik was also present and the CBI is interrogating both of them. They are also corroborating the claims made by both of them earlier, individually.”

Meanwhile, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya — whose name figured in WhatsApp chats of actress Rhea Chakraborty — arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to join the probe in the alleged drugs and money laundering angles in the late actor’s case.

The owner of Hotel Tamarind and Cafe Cotinga in Goa, Arya will appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday morning. Later, he is also likely to be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Narcotics Control Bureau teams in the city.