After two months of struggle, the tussle between Maharashtra Police and Patna Police finally ended on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, thereby bringing cheer to the late actor’s family, friends and his fans who have been constantly demanding the same.

Reacting to the news, Sushant’s sisters have expressed their happiness and gratitude to all the supporters who have been by their side in these tough times.

One of Sushant’s sisters, Meetu Singh took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “There we go!! Finally!! #CBIForSSR!! #CBITakesOver .. thanks all SSRians And Supporter (sic).”

Niraj Singh Babloo, Bihar BJP MLA and Sushant’s relative also said, “Our family thanks SC and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice.”

Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti also thanked her extended family. She tweeted, “Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy… first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI (sic).”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande also tweeted following the Supreme Court verdict. She wrote, “Justice is the truth in action (sic).”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14 has led to a volley of controversies, which involved the Mumbai police, Bihar police, Enforcement Directorate as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation probing his untimely demise.