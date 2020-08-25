Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is under CBI and it seems like the agency is leaving no stone unturned to find the culprits. As soon as the CBI took over SSR’s death probe, fresh developments have come to light. According to a latest development, Sushant’s house manager and Rhea Chakraborty’s close associate Samuel Miranda is the next person to be interrogated by CBI at the DRDO guest house. Earlier also, he has been questioned by ED, which is probing the money laundering angle in Sushant’s case alleged by Sushant’s father KK Singh.

As per a Times Now report, Samuel would be taken to the DRDO guest house by the CBI team for questioning. Over the past few days, the CBI has been questioning Sushant’s close friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj and Deepesh Sawant. Due to inconsistencies in Neeraj and Pithani’s statements, the CBI has been grilling them again and again.

Now, it was reported by the news channel that the CBI team was gearing up to question Samuel Miranda today at the DRDO guest house. Samuel was also reportedly probed on the first day, when the investigation began. As of now, Rajat Mewati, Pithani, Neeraj, Deepesh have been grilled by the CBI. The reports have been surfacing that Rhea and her family may also be called in soon for the investigation.