Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us but his memories have been making rounds on the internet. Casting director and Sushant’s friend Mukesh Chhabra recently shared a special tribute to the late actor who died on June 14 at the age of 34.

Taking it to Twitter, Chhabra shared a montage of audition reels from Sushant’s film Kai Po Che and PK. There is also a video of him dancing with Dil Bechara co-star Subbalakshmi and many clips from his movies over the years.

“Sushant Singh Rajput A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts… Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated Rest in Love #SushantSinghRajput,” Mukesh captioned his post.

Rest in Love #SSR pic.twitter.com/UXvA8CQZnY — MCCC (@MukeshChhabraCC) June 28, 2020

Earlier, sharing pictures with the late actor, Mukesh had written, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you. Mera bhai.”

Sushant Singh Rajput had promised Chhabra that he would be a part of his directorial debut, and showered him with love during the making of Dil Bechara. But, as he left everyone for his heavenly abode, Chhabra is overwhelmed by the thought of releasing it without Sushant.

Dil Bechara, an adaptation of John Green’s 2013 bestseller The Fault In Our Stars, will release on July 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar. It also stars debutant Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan. AR Rahman has composed the film’s music, and Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.