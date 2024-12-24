‘Border 2’ begins filming: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh gear up

The much-anticipated sequel to the 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’ has officially begun filming. Featuring an impressive ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, ‘Border 2’ is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle packed with action, drama, and patriotism.

T-Series, one of the production houses behind the film, confirmed the news on social media. Their post read: “The cameras are rolling for ‘Border 2’! With Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty leading the charge, this Anurag Singh directorial promises action, drama, and patriotism like never before. Mark your calendars: #Border2 hits theaters on January 23, 2026!”

Helmed by Anurag Singh, the sequel is expected to carry forward the legacy of its predecessor, which was directed by J.P. Dutta. The original ‘Border’ was based on the heroic events of the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and starred a stellar cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, and Tabu.

While the first film depicted a pivotal moment in India’s military history, ‘Border 2’ is reportedly inspired by the 1999 Kargil War. The conflict saw Pakistani forces infiltrating Indian territory in the Kargil district, leading to a fierce and decisive battle.

The production team behind ‘Border 2’ boasts some of the biggest names in the industry. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is a collaboration between T-Series and J.P. Films. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, the movie aims to deliver a grand cinematic experience while honoring the original’s legacy.

The project has been making waves since its announcement. Sunny Deol’s return to the franchise was revealed in June, while Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh joined the cast in August and September, respectively. With such a powerhouse team both in front of and behind the camera, expectations are sky-high.

Fans can look forward to ‘Border 2’ hitting theaters on January 23, 2026.