Border 2: Ahan Shetty steps into father Suniel Shetty’s shoes in war drama sequel

Ahan Shetty gears up to follow in his father Suniel Shetty’s footsteps with ‘Border 2’. The war drama, a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’, will mark a generational handover of patriotism.

Suniel Shetty played a pivotal role in the original ‘Border’, a film that captured the bravery of Indian soldiers during the 1971 Battle of Longewala.

Nearly three decades later, his son Ahan is stepping into the same universe, with the sequel reportedly focusing on the 1999 Kargil War.

Taking to Instagram, Ahan shared a heartfelt post that instantly struck an emotional chord. The post featured a collage, one image of Suniel Shetty from ‘Border’, and the other showing Ahan in uniform for ‘Border 2’.

In the caption, he wrote, “Har beta kahin na kahin apne baap jaisa banna chahta hai. Border 2 – January 23, 2026.”

Proud dad Suniel Shetty replied in the comments with the touching phrase, “Chip of the old soul.”

The film, directed by Anurag Singh, boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The makers have shared that a majority of the action sequences have already been filmed.

However, Diljit’s presence in the film recently sparked industry-wide conversations. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had previously issued a non-cooperation directive against him after he starred alongside Pakistani actress Hania Amir in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’.

Amid this controversy, the FWICE has now temporarily lifted its restriction on Diljit, specifically for ‘Border 2’.

BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, explained that the decision came after Bhushan Kumar of T-Series personally appealed to the federation.

“Given that much of the film’s action has already been shot and recasting would be a major challenge, we’ve decided to allow Diljit to complete his work on this film,” said Tiwari.