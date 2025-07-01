Boman Irani gets emotional as son Kayoze debuts as director with ‘Sarzameen’

Boman Irani on Kayoze Irani’s directorial debut: Veteran actor Boman Irani had a moment of quiet pride and visible emotion today as he celebrated a major milestone in his family’s journey through cinema. The trailer for ‘Sarzameen’, the directorial debut of his son Kayoze Irani, officially released, and with it came a wave of heartfelt sentiment from the proud father.

Boman, known for his powerful performances and warm public presence, took to Instagram to express his joy and awe at seeing his son Kayoze take the director’s chair.

He wrote, “There’s a unique thrill in hearing your child say ‘Action.’ On July 25, #SarZameen arrives on Jio Hotstar, my son’s first film as director and my greatest joy as a parent.”

For many who’ve followed Kayoze’s journey, from his popular role in ‘Student of the Year’ to his work behind the scenes, ‘Sarzameen’ represents more than just a debut.

The trailer itself hints at a film with emotional depth, layered performances, and a story rooted in connection and conflict. While exact plot details are still under wraps, the tone and visual aesthetic of ‘Sarzameen’ suggest a film that blends sensitivity with strong character arcs.

Fans and fellow actors have flooded the comment section with good wishes, noting how touching it is to witness this proud parent moment.

The Irani family has long been loved in Bollywood circles, with Boman earning admiration for his grounded nature and nuanced performances over the decades. Kayoze, it seems, is continuing that legacy, now carving his own path not in front of the camera, but behind it.